Pay attention 007! Gadget whizz

‘Q’ is a woman in real life

LONDON (Reuters): The boffin behind James Bond’s lethal array of gadgets like car ejector-seats and exploding toothpaste - known only as “Q” - has always been portrayed in the 007 films as a man. Actors who have played him include Desmond Llewelyn, Geoffrey Bayldon and John Cleese. But in real life Q is actually a woman, the chief of Britain’s MI6 intelligence service has revealed. Speaking at the Women in IT Awards in London, Alex Younger invited his audience to consider a job with the service. “If any of you would like to join us ... the real-life Q is looking forward to meeting you and I’m pleased to report that the real-life Q is a woman,” he said. The agency’s chief, who has previously said he wouldn’t hire James Bond as a spy, also felt the film stereotype of spies being posh and educated at elite universities was unhelpful.

“That stands in the way of something that I regard as being so important which is that we can reach into every community in Britain and make sure that we get the people that are the best, regardless of their background,” Younger said.

‘Q’, short for ‘Quartermaster’ was most recently portrayed by British actor Ben Whishaw in the Skyfall and Spectre films.

British astronaut Peake to make

second space flight

LONDON (Reuters): British astronaut Tim Peake is to return to the International Space Station to carry out more research, the government said on Thursday. The announcement was made at London’s Science Museum, where the capsule which carried Peake on his previous 186-day ‘Principia’ mission to the space station was unveiled for display. “Tim Peake’s Principia mission inspired a generation, and showed just how far science can take you,” said business secretary Greg Clark.

No timing was announced for the next trip. A former army officer, Peake, 44, is the first British astronaut at the European Space Agency, and the seventh UK-born person in space. “It is only natural to want to return,” he told Sky News. “The one thing you miss is the view of planet Earth, of course. It is the most spectacular thing you can possibly see.”

While aboard the International Space Station last year, Peake famously made a surprise appearance via video link at the Brit Awards to present an award to singer Adele.

The UK has committed to contribute around 1.4 billion euros ($1.50 billion) to the European Space Agency over the next four years.

Facebook tunes trending topics

to better deliver news

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP): Under pressure to stymie the spread of fake news, Facebook on Wednesday modified its system for showing trending topics. The leading social network said that instead of simply showing a topic, it will include headlines from articles about the trending subjects along with sources publishing those stories. “This was the most requested feature addition since the last update we made,” product management vice president Will Cathcart said in a blog post. “These are the same headlines that appear when you hover over or click on a trending topic, but people told us they wanted these headlines directly within trending, too.”

The headlines that are shown will be automatically selected based on factors including how much people engage with the pieces and with the publisher overall, and whether other articles are linking to them.

The update, which is being rolled out in the United States this week, also changes the way topics are identified as trending at Facebook.

Instead of measuring how many people are clicking on and sharing a single article, Facebook will take into account how many publishers are posting stories on the same topic and how much attention those pieces are getting.

The change was intended to surface topics quicker, capture a broader range of news, and help ensure that trends reflect real world events being covered by multiple news outlets, Facebook said.

Also, lists of topics will no longer be personalized based on individual interests and will be the same for everyone in a region.

“This is designed to help make sure people don’t miss important topics being discussed on Facebook that might not show up in their News Feed,” Cathcart said.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has sought to deflect criticism that the huge social network may have been used to fuel the spread of misinformation that impacted the 2016 US presidential race.

Meanwhile Google on Wednesday said in a blog post that it took down 1.7 billion ads last year as part of its fight against “bad ads, sites, and scammers.”

The internet giant noted the rise of “tabloid cloakers,” a scam that tries to trick people, and Google, by pretending to offer real news but instead taking people to promotional pages.

“Cloakers often take advantage of timely topics - a government election, trending news story or a popular celebrity - and their ads can look like headlines on a news website,” product management director Scott Spencer said in the post.

“But when people click on that story about Ellen DeGeneres and aliens, they go to a site selling weight loss products, not a news story.”

Google suspended more than 1,300 accounts last year for tabloid cloaking, according to Spencer.

$20,000,000 found hidden under mattress

Westborough (METRO): Someone hid millions and millions of dollars under a bed, stacked in dozens of bundles of notes.They were left under a frame, covered up by the mattress to avoid detection. The stash was discovered during an investigation into alleged money laundering. Police released the photo after detectives raided an apartment in Westborough, Massachusetts, during an investigation of a suspected $3bn pyramid scheme. They had tracked a Brazilian man, 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. The alleged scheme is said to have operated under the guise of TelexFree, an internet phone company. One of the founders, James Merril, pleaded guilty to fraud charges against him in October last year and will be sentenced next month.

Another, Carlos Wanzeler, allegedly fled to Brazil.

Japan doll maker offers mini

Trump ahead of Girls Day holiday

TOKYO (Reuters): A traditional Japanese doll modelled after US President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows among some Tokyo shoppers ahead of “Girls Day”, a holiday meant to celebrate the health and happiness of girls. The Trump doll, clad in a gold and black kimono with a golden-haired head, was unveiled on Thursday by Kyugetsu Co Ltd, a maker of traditional “hina” dolls for the March 3 holiday. The day is usually celebrated by families who decorate their homes with an elaborate set of the 60 cm (2 ft) high dolls to wish their daughters health and happiness. Some customers expressed surprise at the company’s decision to include a Trump doll among its four new offerings for Girls Day. Debbie Walker, a tourist from Ohio who was buying a set of dolls for her newborn granddaughter, said the Trump doll was not appropriate given his comments about women that emerged during the US election last year.