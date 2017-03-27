Woman finds strange snake-like creature with ‘two heads’

Santa Fe (DM): A woman in Santa Fe, Argentina has stumbled across a strange double-headed creature, and the internet is going crazy. Luján Eroles, 46, was walking in her courtyard when she came across this creepy-looking critter, before she shouted her friends across in horror. The rough skinned creature looked like a serpent with two heads, measured about four inches (10cm) and had skin just like a snake. I had never seen anything like it, it was just like a snake and its eyes were so strange’, said Ms Eroles, adding that the creature seemed to blink with one eye. ‘I looked down and I encountered the strange animal, fear struck me knowing that it could have been poisonous’, she said. ‘We all thought it was a mutant animal, which is why we filmed it and put it online for people to give us their opinions.’ Ms Eroles posted the picture on her Facebook page to ask if anyone knew what it was. ‘I think its a deformed creature. This planet is sooo old that it gives everything a chance to reconstruct into something else’, wrote Robert Moore.

Uber grounds self-driving cars

after accident

WASHINGTON (AFP): Uber has grounded its fleet of self-driving cars pending an investigation into the crash of an Uber autonomous vehicle in Arizona, a spokesperson for the car-hailing service said Sunday. No one was seriously injured in the accident which occurred Friday in Tempe, Arizona while the vehicle - a Volvo SUV - was in self-driving mode, the company said. “We are continuing to look into this incident and can confirm we had no backseat passengers in the vehicle,” the Uber spokesperson said. The accident occurred when the other vehicle “failed to yield” while making a left turn, Tempe police spokeswoman Josie Montenegros said. “The vehicles collided causing the autonomous vehicle to roll onto it’s side. There were no serious injuries,” she said. Self-driving Uber vehicles always have a driver who can take over the controls at any time. Montenegro said it was uncertain whether the Uber driver was controlling the vehicle at the time of the collision. The company grounded its self-driving vehicles in Arizona after the accident, and then followed up on Saturday pulling them off the road in Pittsburg and San Francisco, the two other locations where it operates self-driving vehicles, the company said.

The car-hailing service has been dented by a series of bad news stories, including disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and covert use of law enforcement-evading software.

A number of executives have left the company in recent weeks, including president Jeff Jones, as troubles have mounted.

Advocates of self-driving cars say that they can cut down on deadly traffic accidents by eliminating human error.

But there have been accidents, including a fatality in Florida in May when a truck struck a speeding Tesla that was on autopilot.

An investigation found no safety-related defects with the autopilot system, but concluded that the driver may have had time to avert the crash if he had been paying closer attention.

Night-time loo trips ‘linked

to salt in diet’

LONDON (BBC): People who wake at night with an urge to go to the loo may need to cut back on salt in their diets, doctors from Japan are suggesting. The problem - called nocturia - which mainly affects the over-60s, leads to disrupted sleep and can significantly affect people’s lives. In a study of more than 300 volunteers, researchers found that reduced salt intake led people to urinate less. Advice to follow a sensible diet could help improve symptoms, UK doctors said. The researchers, from Nagasaki University, presented their findings at the European Society of Urology congress in London. They followed patients who had a high salt intake and sleeping problems for three months, after giving them advice to cut back on salt in their diet. On average, trips to the loo fell from more than twice a night to just one. This happened at night as well as during the day, and their quality of life also improved. Conversely, 98 people in the study ended up eating more salt than normal and found they went to the loo more often at night-time. Study author Dr Matsuo Tomohiro said larger studies were needed to confirm the link but the results could offer help for older people.

“This work holds out the possibility that a simply dietary modification might significantly improve the quality of life for many people,” he said.

Prof Marcus Drake, a nocturia expert from the University of Bristol, said the amount of salt people ate was not generally considered to be a cause of nocturia.

Usually, doctors tended to focus on the volume of water patients drank before bedtime and on bladder and prostate problems (in men), he said.

“Here we have a useful study showing how we need to consider all influences to get the best chance of improving the symptom.”

The need to wake up at night to empty the bladder affects more than half of men and women over the age of 50.

It is particularly common in elderly people, many of whom get up at least twice a night.

When you start to need to make two or more trips to the bathroom at night, sleep is being disturbed - which can lead to stress, tiredness and irritability.

Hormonal changes do happen as we age, making us produce more urine at night.

Men’s prostate glands also often start growing with age.

An enlarged prostate can press on the tube that urine passes through before leaving the body, increasing the need to pass urine.

But this isn’t the whole story.

Nocturia can be a sign of an underlying health problem, such as diabetes, heart problems or sleep-related conditions, such as sleep apnoea.