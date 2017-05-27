LOSANGELES:- The actress has worked with Momoa in the past and loved the experience so much, she wants to do it all over again. ‘Supergirl’ may now have wrapped its second season, but with fans looking towards the future, actress Katie McGrath who stars as Lena Luthor in the series has opened up a little bit about what she’d love to see when the show makes its return for a third outing.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 27-May-2017 here.
Katie McGrath wants Jason in ‘Supergirl’
