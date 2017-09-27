BEIJING:- The messaging service WhatsApp has been disrupted in China as the government steps up security ahead of a Communist Party meeting next month. Users have faced problems with the app for more than a week with services dropping in and out. At times, it has been completely blocked and only accessible via virtual private networks (VPNs) which circumvent China’s internet firewall. WhatsApp is Facebook’s only product allowed to operate in mainland China. Facebook’s main social media service and its Instagram image sharing app are not available on the mainland.