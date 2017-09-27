Facebook and the National Football League announced plans Tuesday to offer video highlights of NFL games to worldwide users of the leading social network.

"NFL Game Recaps" and highlights from all 256 regular season games as well as the playoffs and Super Bowl will be available to users globally on Facebook, according to a joint statement.

The statement added that NFL Media, the league's operated media division, will offer content from NFL Films on Facebook's Watch platform.

The deal is the latest to bring sports content to internet platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Amazon.

"We have millions of fans on Facebook, and they continue to demonstrate an incredible appetite for NFL content," said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer of NFL Media.

"We're excited to bring a compelling set of highlights and shows from the NFL and our clubs to our fans on Facebook."

Dan Reed, Facebook's head of global sports partnerships, said the deal "will deliver comprehensive coverage while enabling the active NFL fan communities on Facebook to watch and debate the top storylines from each week."

The NFL earlier this year awarded streaming rights for Thursday night games to Amazon, after a similar deal with Twitter last year. Verizon, meanwhile, won streaming rights for the September 24 NFL game played in London.