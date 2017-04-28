PARIS-Scientists said Thursday that they have manufactured tiny bricks out of artificial Martian soil, anticipating the day when humans may construct colonies on the Red Planet. Remarkably, the technique requires only that the red-hued building blocks be compressed in a precise way - no additives or baking required.

“The people who will go to Mars will be incredibly brave, they will be pioneers and I would be honoured to be their brick maker,” said Yu Qiao, a professor at the University of California San Diego and lead author of a study in Scientific Reports.

Structural engineers used a dirt mixture concocted by Nasa that mimics Martian soil to make hundreds of 3 millimetre-thick (0.1 inch), disc-shaped bricks.

By accident, they had discovered that high-pressure compression hardened the artificial soil into rock-solid structures stronger than steel-reinforced concrete.

Once the stuff of science fiction, human habitation of Mars has captured the collective imagination, and inspired governments and billionaires to explore the feasibility of making the Red Planet a home away from home.

In March, the US Congress passed a bill - signed by President Donald Trump - directing Nasa to send a manned mission to Mars in 2033.

Qiao believes real Martian soil could be compacted layer by layer to form a wall or shaped into larger bricks.

Previous ideas for how to make construction materials on Mars involved building nuclear plants to fire bricks, or hauling large quantities of polymer - a kind of glue - from Earth. Professor Qiao’s proposed masonry, on the other hand, would be 100 percent made-in-Mars and require minimal resources.

“All the previous methods involved energy intensive heating or pretty significant space transportation from Earth for additives,” the researcher told AFP.

Iron oxide - the component that gives Mars its reddish hue - is thought to be the “cementing agent” that makes the soil so malleable. Whether real Martian soil would react in the same way is still uncertain, Qiao concedes - only on site tests would tell for sure.

But he hopes his approach will be given a hearing.

Qiao initially set out to use lunar soil to make cement. When he applied the same technique to Martian-like soil, he discovered its exceptional properties.

Nasa’s Curiosity rover collected samples of Martian dust and sand for the first time in 2012, analysing its composition in a laboratory inside the mobile robot.

The soil was found to contain a complex chemistry of water, sulphur, and chlorine substances but no traces of organic carbon compounds that could indicate signs of life.

Nasa spacesuits over budget

MIAMI-The United States is in a hurry to send people to Mars by the 2030s, but a key question remains for these deep space explorers: what will they wear?

An audit report out Wednesday by the Nasa Office of the Inspector General found that the US space agency has spent lots of money and time on developing new spacesuits, but has little to show for it.

“Despite spending nearly $200 million on Nasa’s next-generation spacesuit technologies, the Agency remains years away from having a flight-ready spacesuit,” said the report. The white, bulky spacesuits worn mainly by US and European astronauts when they float outside the International Space Station “were developed more than 40 years ago and have far outlasted their original 15-year design life.” Each suit has been refurbished over the years, with new features like glove warmers, improved helmet cameras and lights.

But the suits have suffered an increasing number of problems, such as water leaking inside the helmets.

In 2013, the helmet of Italian spacewalker Luca Parmitano’s suit began filling with water, an emergency that risked drowning him. He quickly ended his spacewalk and returned to the space station to remove his headpiece. He was rattled but unharmed.

Among other concerns raised by the report, just 11 of the original 18 life-support backpacks, known as extravehicular mobility units (EMU) and which keep astronauts alive in the vacuum of space, still work.

“The inventory may not be adequate to last through the planned retirement of the ISS” in 2024, said the report. - New designs needed -

Even beyond these technical mishaps, Nasa’s current gear would simply not be suitable for deep space.

Next-generation spacesuits need to have better dust shields and more flexible hip sections so people can wear them while walking on the ground, whether inside a spaceship or on alien terrain.

They will also need stronger radiation protection, and adjustments for going to the toilet on long-duration missions. Nasa last year announced a “Poop Challenge,” asking inventors to produce their best in-suit ideas for whisking away urine and stool, hands-free, for up to six days.

Among the winners was a physician who was inspired by surgical techniques that use small openings for his design, which included a small crotch-based airlock through which diapers and other sanitary items could be passed.

Currently astronauts wear a diaper during spacewalks and journeys from Earth to space.

Another complication? The United States keeps changing its mind on its next space destination.

Nasa has spent $135.6 million on suits that could be worn on the Moon, but that program, called Constellation, was cancelled during the Barack Obama administration.

Still, Nasa continued to fund “a contract associated with the Constellation Program after... a recommendation made by Johnson Space Center officials in 2011 to cancel the contract,” said the report.

“Rather than terminate the contract, Nasa paid the contractor $80.8 million between 2011 and 2016 for spacesuit technology development, despite parallel development activities being conducted within Nasa’s Advanced Exploration Systems Division.”

More than $51 million has also been spent on the Advanced Space Suit Project, and $12 million on the Orion Crew Survival System, for suits that could be worn into deep space.

But any of these would need to be tested aboard the ISS prior to its scheduled retirement in 2024.

And Nasa is squeezed on time and money, having reduced the funding dedicated to spacesuit development in favor of other priorities such as an in-space habitat, the report said.

“Given the current development schedule, a significant risk exists that a next-generation spacesuit prototype will not be sufficiently mature in time to test it on the ISS prior to 2024.”

Even if the Orion Crew Survival System spacesuit is ready as planned by March 2021, that leaves just five months until the first crew mission beyond low-Earth orbit, scheduled for August 2021 aboard the Orion spaceship.

The audit urged Nasa to come up with a “formal plan for design, production, and testing” that aligns with the goals of the US space agency, crew needs, and the planned retirement of the ISS in 2024.

It also called for studies to compare the cost of maintaining the current spacesuit and developing and testing a next-generation spacesuit.

The report said Nasa”concurred with our recommendations and described its corrective actions,” and that the matter would be considered resolved once the actions were verified.

Spacesuits have kept humans alive since 1965, when they were first worn by Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and months later, by US astronaut Edward White as they ventured outside space capsules that orbited the Earth.