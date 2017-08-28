GENEVA:-A young Japanese pianist has been awarded the prestigious Clara Haskil Prize, organisers said Sunday. Mao Fujita, 18, will receive 25,000 Swiss francs (22,000 euros, $26,000) after beating Hong Kong-born Aristo Sham and Italian Alberto Ferro to win the coveted award. “With him, one forgets the competition and gives in only to music and grace,” a statement on the award’s website said. Fujita, who began playing when he was three years old, has already won a number of international awards for his performances.