LONDON:- Police have found “thousands” of cannabis plants, valued at more than £1m, in an underground nuclear bunker built during the 1980s. Six men, aged between 15 and 45, have been arrested following the raid on RGHQ Chilmark in Wiltshire, which was constructed to house and protect government officials and dignitaries in the event of a nuclear attack. Wiltshire police officers targeted the site, which is disused but still intact and has its nuclear blast doors in place, following a tip-off. Detective Inspector Paul Franklin said they found a huge operation inside. “There are approximately 20 rooms in the building, split over two floors, each 200ft long and 70 ft wide,” he said.–SKY