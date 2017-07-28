PESHAWAR : A three-day annual Shandur Polo Festival will kick off at the world’s highest polo ground at Shandur Pass in Chitral on July 29 (tomorrow).

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will inaugurate the event, in which the polo teams of Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Laspur, Mastuj and Ghizer would participate. The provincial government has taken solid steps for organizing the festival in a befitting manner to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the scenic region and traditional game in large number this year.

District government Chitral, police, Pak Army and other institutions would provide security to hold the gala peacefully.

The relevant departments have already renovated polo ground and taken measures for the water supply, transport and provision of other facilities to the participating teams, fans and tourists.

In addition to music and cultural evenings and traditional dances, the local artisans and skilled entrepreneurs would showcase their products and traditional foods.

A camping village and stalls had already been established to highlight and promote the artworks of the Chitral and Gilgit local artists and skilled people.

Rafting in the Shandur lake, paragliding, archery and kite flying would be other features of the event to attract domestic and foreign tourists in great numbers. Besides providing an opportunity of great thrill and enjoyment to the tourists, spectators and fans of the polo game, the event would also send a positive message to the outer world that peace and tranquility had been restored in the region.

The game has got international fame, which is being played at the highest polo ground of the world at Shandur Pass in Chitral.

As Chitral is the most peaceful region, it attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists annually, especially during the Shandur and Kalash festivals.