A YouTube blogger Waqas Shah has showcased interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

He did a social experiment related to the reaction of local Muslims towards Sikhs and other non-Muslims.

The video shows how a Sikh man is harassed on the road by an extremist, but passers-by step forward to defend him.

One of them says: “Even if he (Sikh) is a Non-Muslim it doesn’t matter. He has a right to live in Pakistan.”

While another said: “Pakistan was made for everyone to practice their religion. He should be treated with respect.”

The video is going viral on social media and is being widely appreciated.

According to Waqas Shah, the media never shows the positive side of Pakistan owing to which he decided to make this video.