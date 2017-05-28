WASHINGTON: Elon Musk’s ‘Boring Company’ plan to build a network of tunnels under major cities - but so far has only shown car owners using them. Now, the firm has revealed its own vehicle - an underground electric bus. The vehicles, based on the same ‘electric sled’ that owners will drive their cars onto, have space for seated and standing passengers. They are mainly glass - even through they are designed to travel underground. Musk has come under fire repeatedly from experts claiming it is impractical and would be impossible to implement. Earlier this month the firm published an FAQ on its website outlining how it plans to achieve his vision.

‘The key to making this work is increasing tunneling speed and dropping costs by a factor of 10 or more – this is the goal of the Boring Company,’ it says. ‘Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won’t fall on your head,’ it explains. ‘A large network of road tunnels many levels deep would fix congestion in any city, no matter how large it grew (just keep adding levels)’ Musk recently revealed it has begun work on its first tunnel beneath Los Angeles, which will stretch from LAX to Sherman Oaks when complete.