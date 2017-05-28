Staffordshire-A baby boy’s ‘butterfly’ skin is so fragile that even cuddles from his mother can leave him covered in deep, raw wounds. Jamie White, from Eccleshall, Staffordshire, was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) - an incurable condition. It sees the 11-month-old’s skin blister and tear at the slightest touch, forcing him to wear his clothes inside out to stop the seams and labels rubbing against him. His mother Katie, 32, is forced to spend up to an hour-and-a-half each night bandaging his wounds to protect him from any possible infection. While she also gives him morphine to help him overcome the immense pain he suffers from the blisters, of which he can suffer up to 30 a day. Mrs White, who is married to fireman Matt, also 32, said: ‘I’ve even had to put a sticker on his pushchair asking people not to touch him. ‘People don’t mean to, but something as simple as tickling him can lead to a whole arm of scabs and wounds. ‘I say to people, “Would you tickle a butterfly’s wings? No, because they’d disintegrate.” And that’s how fragile Jamie’s skin is.’ But despite all he faces, the nurse praised her boy for his bravery. She said: ‘He’s where I get my strength. He never cries or complains. He’s the happiest baby I’ve ever met. ‘EB kids in general are incredible. Their determination to live a normal life in spite of everything is very special.’ Working as a tissue viability nurse, Mrs White, who is also a mother to three-year-old Joey, had heard of EB before, even going to a talk about it while pregnant. As it’s so rare, with charity DEBRA estimating just 5,000 in the UK suffer with it, she never dreamt it would affect her unborn child. But as soon as Jamie was born weighing 5lb 7oz at Royal Stoke University Hospital in June 2016, she noticed he was missing skin on his feet and knees – a common sign.