TOKYO:- A Japanese court Wednesday fined a tattoo artist for tattooing customers without a medical licence, the first case of its kind in a country where body art is associated with gangsters. Police raided the studio of 29-year-old Taiki Masuda in 2015, charging him with violating a law requiring anyone who carries out a medical procedure to have a formal qualification. He received a court order to pay fines but requested a trial instead, hoping to prove that tattooing was art and not a medical practice, according to the Asahi Shimbun daily.