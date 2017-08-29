LAHORE-Step College’s Institute of Art, Design and Management annual thesis display was held the other day at City Heritage Museum.

Students displayed projects in fashion, textile, interior and graphics. The display showed hard work of students and their creative way of thinking. The themes of projects included poverty, injustice, sexual harassment, Pakistan Railway, photography studio, monsters, beach, Mandala art, errors to designs, campaign designs, mobile application, corona, case study on animal shelter centre, new era in retail, biomimicry and Burn Care hospital.

Mahnoor Munir an enthusiastic student of Graphic Media Design and Management of STEP told The Nation about theme of her project Photography Studio. “I have showed photography in different categories i.e. fashion, event, portrait and lifestyle. The basic concept I have exhibited is that what’s really important is simplicity. The work of most photographers would be improved immensely if they could do one thing: get rid of the extraneous,” she was of the view.

She further gave her opinion: Photography can be done in the most comfortable zone of your model as well. If one strive for the natural, the person is more likely to reach the viewer. There is only you and your camera. The limitations in your photography are in yourself, for what we see is what we are.

Zargoon Eman, student of Textile Design and Management dilated on her project ‘Beach’. She started focusing on water waves and splashes. She did not work on designs instead her whole drudgery was pivoted on water splashes and textures. She have exerted in three projects insulation, soft structure and product making. On account she wrought 6oo patches for insulation, a mosaic panel for soft structure and designed T-shirts for product making. Thesis on the subjects like mobile application Lilee on organizing the closet of your own choice was very appealing like today mostly people are on social media and just installing this application you can send guidelines. This project by Sidra Ikram was captivating.

Aneeqa Khalid chose ‘Monsters’ as the theme of her project. Specifically friendly monsters not the scary ones, Aneeqa said. The rationale for her inspiration was actually the craze and love of her nephew for monsters. She designed a wall in almost three months. The background of the wall was rendered with the doodle art amidst a huge image of a monster by using software. Everything she displayed was handcrafted. Faiqa Ashraf thesis ‘Burn Care Hospital Training and Awareness Centre’ was good. She had used different colors on walls, ceiling, floor and even in gardens lawns so that if anyone enter in the hospital especially patient would feel at peace. She has used wall panel because in her view more use of paints in hospital can cause nausea so she uses lathers because it can be easily cleaned. All the hospital is matt flooring to avoid it becoming slippery.

The concept of another project of a student of Interior Design, Mudassir Shah was “New Era in retail’. In his opinion design is always the solution to a problem. The problem he was trying to solve through his designs was that the customer is available on roads or lobby rather than inside the retail company. Yet he unfolded the solution simultaneously to be the ‘Visual Mertonizing Window’ that should be visually so attractive that urges the customer to visit the store or company. He also displayed a window with combo colours and tried to demonstrate a complete lifetime solution for any brand. Teacher Seemal Shehzad the supervisor of graphic department said students work was extremely good and their creativity is that they show the new market trends to people.

Farukh, supervisor of fashion department said students had updated themselves according to the new trends. “Their imagination has more power and work format is very different. Their creativity of designs is upgrading and the way they blend the east and west culture is amazing.