TOKYO:- As Japan takes on the mammoth task of upgrading its capital’s outdated roads and infrastructure, a local “highway doctor” is betting that its 3-D technology can led a hand. Tokyo’s sprawling maze of ageing expressways, measuring 320 kilometres (or 200 miles) in length, have long been crying out for a facelift, some dating back to the last time the city hosted the Olympic Games in 1964. And with the Tokyo 2020 Games just three years away, there is no time like the present. Metropolitan Expressway has developed just the tools.