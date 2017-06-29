CALIFORNIA - Facebook said it now counts two billion active monthly users, as the social giant’s founder Mark Zuckerberg highlighted his new mission - not just connecting people, but helping them find common ground. “As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people!” Zuckerberg wrote in a post marking the milestone. “We’re making progress connecting the world, and now let’s bring the world closer together,” he wrote. “It’s an honor to be on this journey with you.”This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 29-Jun-2017 here.
Facebook hits two billion user mark
RELATED NEWS
comments powered by Disqus