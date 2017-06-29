CALIFORNIA - Facebook said it now counts two billion active monthly users, as the social giant’s founder Mark Zuckerberg highlighted his new mission - not just connecting people, but helping them find common ground. “As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people!” Zuckerberg wrote in a post marking the milestone. “We’re making progress connecting the world, and now let’s bring the world closer together,” he wrote. “It’s an honor to be on this journey with you.”