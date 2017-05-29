SAN FRANCISCO:- The mother of Travis Kalanick, founder of the on-demand ride service Uber, was killed in a boating accident and his father was seriously hurt, authorities and a company official said Saturday. An initial investigation showed that Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died Friday after the boat she was in struck a rock in Pine Flat Lake near the central California city of Fresno, the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said in a statement. “Last night Travis and his family suffered an unspeakable tragedy.