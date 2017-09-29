LAHORE - Café Barbera arranged a meet up in honour of its CEO Enrico Barbera.

Enico Barbera was seen having a good time interacting with the public and it proved to be healthy and friendly discussion, followed by a hi-tea. The event was attended by who’s who of fashion industry, socialites and media personalities.

Enrico Barbera said, “We are Italian, and Italy is the country where espresso was invented. In 1870 we started importing our bean directly from the origin of Brazil Central America and Indonesia. We roast our beans slowly and separately and then do the blend. The Blend is the secret recipe that only 3 people know in our company. We believe that we are very strong and credible company in coffee,” he said.

In 1870, Café Barbera was created by the founder Domenico Barbera, where he used to serve fresh coffee roasted with passion and dedication. Over 140 years, the tradition of Barbera Company, the oldest coffee company has been carried on by five generations of Barbera family and merged with the spectacular vision to establish tradition Italian coffee shop serving premiere authentic Italian roasted coffee beans.