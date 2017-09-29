JOHANNESBURG: Seven men suspected of cannibalism appeared in a South African court on Thursday, with one of the accused reportedly wanting to plead guilty to charges that have shocked the country. Angry residents gathered outside the courthouse in the rural town of Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal province, as the case was adjourned until October 12. Five people were initially arrested last month in Estcourt and two more have since been held. “This is a very complex case, and more investigation is being conducted,” prosecution spokeswoman Natasha Ramkisson told AFP. The accused, all in their 30s, are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of human parts. One of the accused is said to be a traditional healer.