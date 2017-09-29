BERLIN (bbc]: A German luxury sports car driver has won his case against a hungry donkey. On 15 September last year, Markus Zahn left his bright orange McLaren Spider in a car park bordering a paddock in Vogelsberg, a district in Hesse state. A donkey called Vitus then chomped on the back of his car, he said. The court found Vitus’s owners liable for €5,800 (£5,095; $6,844) of paintwork damage. The police suggest Vitus may have confused the car for a carrot. The donkey’s owners can still appeal. The owners argued that Vitus may not have been the culprit and that Mr Zahn should not have parked his car - reportedly worth €310,000 - next to the paddock. The court case in Giessen drew national media attention.