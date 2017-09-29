BRUSSELS:- An EU commissioner admitted Thursday to cancelling her account on Facebook because it was a “highway for hatred”, as the bloc warned US internet giants to tackle online abuse or risk regulation. Vera Jourova, the European Commissioner for Justice and Consumer Affairs, said she had revealed her decision to staff during a meeting to discuss a new code of conduct for dealing with hate speech. “When we started discussing the future code of conduct, I first met Facebook managers here and I told them I had just cancelled my Facebook account because it was the highway for hatred, and I am not willing to support it,” she told a news conference in Brussels.–AFP