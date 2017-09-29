JAKARTA : Two giant pandas from China arrived in Indonesia on Thursday in an act of “panda diplomacy” aimed at celebrating 60 years of bilateral ties. Cai Tao and Hu Chun, both aged seven, arrived from Sichuan province and will be housed at a safari zoo in Bogor, a city near the capital Jakarta. The pandas were lent by Beijing to mark the diplomatic anniversary despite recent tensions between the nations, with a number of clashes between Chinese and Indonesian vessels in the South China Sea. The delivery is the first time Indonesia has been lent pandas, the country’s forest and environment ministry said, making it the 16th country to be gifted with the animals by China. A safari zoo will be their home for the next ten years once they clear an initial month-long quarantine.