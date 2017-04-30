ROME:- After faking a pregnancy to fool her family, an Italian woman discovered a baby she bought from a young Romanian was of mixed race and gave it back three days later, Italian media said Saturday. The baby’s biological mother, the ‘fake’ mother and a Moroccan man who allegedly served as an intermediary in the arrangement have been arrested. The 35-year-old woman allegedly paid 20,000 euros (around $22,000 dollars) for the baby, who was born to the Romanian woman, according to press reports.