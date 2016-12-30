WASHINGTON - Twitter on Wednesday began streaming 360-degree video, allowing users to interact and get behind the scenes of live broadcasts. “Starting today, you can check out live, interactive 360 videos from interesting broadcasters and explore what’s happening with them,” Twitter’s Alessandro Sabatelli said in a blog post. “You’ll be able to get an inside look with well-known personalities and go behind the scenes at exclusive events.” The first such video was delivered over Twitter’s live Periscope application from broadcaster Alex Pettitt, showing a Florida sunset, while allowing users to see it from different angles by clicking on the stream.