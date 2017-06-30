DM CALIFORNIA - It may only be one metre tall, but a R2-D2 droid has just become one of the most valuable pieces of Hollywood memorabilia ever sold.

The robot, which was used in several Star Wars films, sold at auction this week for a staggering £2.13 million ($2.76 million). While those who haven’t seen the Star Wars films might see this as a big investment, experts claim that the droid is the ‘creme de la creme of movie props’ and something that you could ‘put next to a Picasso.’

The R2-D2 droid was sold by Profiles in History, an auction house based in Calabasas, California, as part of its Hollywood Auction. The one metre (43 inch) tall unit was compiled from parts used throughout filming of the original Star Wars trilogy, from 1977-1983.

Ahead of the auction, Stephanie Connell, a London-based movie memorabilia consultant, said that nothing like a complete R2 unit has ever been sold at auction before. Ms Connell said: ‘This is not just a normal movie prop.

‘This is instantly recognizable, the creme de la creme of movie props.

‘This is something you could put right next to a Picasso.’

It is unclear who purchased the droid, but it was the most expensive item bought during the auction, which was held on 27-28 June.

Other items up for sale included Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from the first two films, which sold for 450,000 and Darth Vader’s helmet from the original film sold for 96,000.

Other space-themed film and television memorabilia were also for sale, with a collection of 23 ships from ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘Buck Rogers’ sold for $1.8 million.

A helmet worn by late actor Bill Paxton on the set of ‘Aliens’ sold for £40,000 ($51,000).

Not all the items that sold were out of this world.

The lighted dancefloor from ‘Saturday Night Fever’ sold for $1.2 million.