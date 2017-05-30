ASSAM:- An Indian man investigating the cause of a traffic jam got to the front of the line of vehicles and found an elephant playing kick-the-can with a plastic container. Akshoi Gogoi said he was returning from a road trip with some friends when they came across a traffic jam in Assam. “We were coming back from a road trip and saw a lot of people had collected on the road ahead of us,” Akshoi said. Gogoi said he walked to the front of the line of vehicles and discovered the elephant practicing its soccer moves with a plastic container.–UPI

He said the elephant blocked the road for 30 minutes.