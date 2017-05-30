MECCA-The world’s most expensive footballer is on a pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest city as he marks the start of Ramazan.
French international Paul Pogba shared a picture of himself in Mecca on Sunday, captioning it the “most beautiful thing I’ve seen in my life”.
He also sent a tweet wishing everyone a “happy Ramazan”.
The 24-year-old became the most expensive footballer in history last summer, after Manchester United paid Juventus a reported £89m ($114m) fee.
On Wednesday, he lifted the Europa League cup after Manchester United beat Ajax in the final in Stockholm.
Following the end of the season, he shared a short video of himself with a suitcase, saying he was “en route” for his prayers. He is attending Umrah, a non-mandatory Muslim pilgrimage.
Pogba is reported to have visited Mecca at least once before, when he performed the Hajj, a journey every healthy adult Muslim who can afford it is supposed to make at least once in their lives.
