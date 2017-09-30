PARIS:- A trial vaccine against typhoid, a disease that kills more than 200,000 people every year, is safe for use, researchers said on Friday. Aimed at children under two, who are disproportionately affected, the vaccine may prevent more than half of all typhoid infections, they wrote in The Lancet medical journal. Dubbed Vi-TT, the vaccine studied in the trial is already licensed for use in infants in India, but nowhere else, nor are there any other vaccines for children under two.