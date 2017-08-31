PARIS:- France will vote against a proposal by the EU Commission to renew the licence for glyphosate, the active ingredient in one of the world’s most widely used weedkillers, Monsanto’s Roundup, a government source said Wednesday. “France will vote against a re-authorisation of glyphosate for 10 years given the uncertainties that persist with regard to its dangerousness,” the source in the ecology and sustainable development ministry told AFP. The opposition of France could block obtaining the qualified majority of EU member states needed to renew the licence.