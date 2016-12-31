With the New Year 2017 just a few hours away, Facebook came up with a surprise for its users. By typing Happy New Year on Facebook you would see colourful fireworks pop up on your screen. Facebook keeps updating apps or icons according occasions, so this time its fireworks. It is being used in other parts of the world but seems South Asia is still not aware of it.

The same goes for Twitter, use a hashtag with Happy New Year and fireworks will display in the message.

Hope this new year will bring positive energies around us & may everyone will live a happy, healthy and peaceful life :)#HAPPYNEWYEAR pic.twitter.com/zbX1fW3aF3 — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) December 31, 2016





Very rare situation!!!

today is Week-end

today is Month-end

today is Year-end#IwishIn2017 #Year2016 #HappyNewYear — Ali Zain Cheema (@azee_cheema) December 31, 2016





Social media has become a platform not only to meet people but celebrating events, sharing grief and raising issues that gain attention of the interested people.

Let’s celebrate the New Year with these colourful fireworks and spread smiles.