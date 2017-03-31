QUEENSLAND - A bull shark's been found washed up on a road in Australia following Cyclone Debbie. Queensland Fire and Rescue tweeted the image, along with a warning. "Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again! A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater." The powerful cyclone brought widespread disruption to the area including flash flooding. Thousands of people had to flee their homes and some are still without power. Local journalist Phillip Calder was on his way to cover a story, when he discovered the shark, tweeting that it was: "The only victim of Burdekin flooding".

"He must've gotten caught in a torrent and confused, beached himself on the side of the road," Mr Calder told news.com.au.

"We were pretty amazed, we were turning up to shoot a flooding road, we weren't expecting to see wildlife as well."

Bull sharks are common in the area, with many of them living in nearby creeks and rivers.

The sharks can survive in both saltwater and freshwater and can travel far up rivers.

Alongside great whites and tiger sharks, bull sharks are aggressive in nature and are the most likely to attack humans.

Lots of animals have been affected by the cyclone including this bedraggled cockatoo.

The bird - which was named Debbie after the cyclone - was rescued among broken twigs in Queensland on Tuesday but later was found dead.