Waqar Zaka, an activist and TV host, has received an award from Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s for his services in war zones effecting Muslims.

The social media icon, Waqar Zaka posted on his social media accounts that he has received Shaheen Gold Medal Award 2017 from Nazriya Pakistan Council for his social work since the past 10 years in war-torn areas. He also said that meeting Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for ten minutes has changed his life.

Thank you Dr. ABDUL Qadeer khan SB. And Government of Pakistan for this Gold Medal , it means a lot .

In his recent messages on social media, he thanked Allah for receiving Gold Medal Award 2017 from Mohsin-e-Pakistan, Dr. ABDUL Qadeer khan SB.

He also thanked the Government of Pakistan for acknowledging his 10 years of humanitarian work in different areas of Pakistan and specially Burma and Syria.

Thankyou ALLAH for this amazing moment, receiving Gold Medal Award 2017 from Mohsin-e-Pakistan, Dr. ABDUL Qadeer.





Waqar dedicated the Gold Medal to all his fans.

On his Twitter account he also thanked Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the award.

Waqar Zaka has been highlighting issues of Burma and Syria since a number of years. He has personally visited those areas and provided help to the people who have been effected by war and persecution.