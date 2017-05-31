LONDON - A British company has announced its intention to launch a big constellation of Earth observation satellites. A prototype spacecraft will go up later this year for testing, with the expectation that a further five platforms will follow in 2019. Earth-i, based in Guildford, says its train of satellites will deliver rapid, high-resolution imagery of the planet in still and video formats. At best resolution, these products will see features just under a metre across. The video is promised in full colour.