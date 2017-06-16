Islamabad: Over 20,000 degree programmes of various universities across Pakistan have been listed, till date, in the Pakistan Qualification Register (PQR). It is an online database which contains list of approved degree programmes of HEC recognized public and private sector universities including their sub campuses and affiliated as well as constituent colleges.

PQR is aimed to provide clearly deﬁned levels of knowledge, skills and competencies to be acquired by every graduate. The Register has been linked to various HEC programmes and initiatives including attestation of degrees, local and overseas scholarships, appointment of HEC approved supervisors, award of national research grants, thematic research grants for social sciences, etc.

Though majority of universities have been completing the process proactively, however some universities whose response is slow are being advised to enter their degree programmes in PQR as soon as possible so as to streamline above-mentioned processes.

HEC started developing a Qualiﬁcation Framework for higher education sector in 2009 and took necessary steps to develop tools for implementing the framework covering all HEC chartered public and private higher education institutions in the country.

PQF is a level-based and outcomes focused mechanism. It sets out the levels on which a qualiﬁcation can be recognized in Pakistan. It encompasses a comprehensive list of all quality assured qualiﬁcations in Pakistan. Each accredited qualiﬁcation has been assigned a level. It consists of Entry Level-1 to Level-8, describing the diﬃculty of qualiﬁcations at each level.

PQF has been structured to help learners to make informed decisions about the qualiﬁcation required, and will help employers to assess what qualiﬁcation a candidate has achieved. It will help in establishing the national standards of qualiﬁcations as well as provide a basis for comparison of qualiﬁcations at national as well as international levels.

Further, it will help in international recognition of academic qualiﬁcations, facilitate trans-national mobility of graduates and learners, in addition to be used as an instrument for qualitative reforms in education system.