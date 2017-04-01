SYDNEY:- Former Hampshire batsman and power-hitting coach Julian Wood has been hired by Cricket Australia (CA) to help with preparations for the Champions Trophy being played in England and Wales in June, the Times has reported. Wood, 48, will attend a 10-day camp in Brisbane in May and also work with Australia women's squad before they travel to Britain for the World Cup. Cricket Australia have previously recruited coaches to help players adapt to conditions overseas, including former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar, who coached bowlers ahead of this year's India tour. –Reuters