LONDON-Liverpool host derby foes Everton and Manchester City visit ailing Arsenal this weekend as the battle for Champions League qualification takes centre-stage in the Premier League following the international recess.

With Chelsea 10 points clear at the top of the table and seemingly destined for the title, five major clubs are scrapping over the three remaining Champions League berths.

Following an unsteady start to the season, Tottenham clicked into gear in mid-December and have only dropped points against Manchester City, Liverpool and Sunderland in their last 13 games. Their run in-features only two meetings with other members of the top six and both are at home: against north London rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, in what stands to be the last game played at White Hart Lane. But manager Mauricio Pochettino will hope 19-goal top scorer Harry Kane recovers from his ankle injury quickly.

City's seven-game unbeaten run in the league faces successive tests in London over the next week as Pep Guardiola takes his erratically performing team to Arsenal and Chelsea. City have tightened up at the back, conceding only two goals in their last six games. But they are now having problems at the other end, as demonstrated in the recent 0-0 draw at home to Stoke City and 1-1 draw at Liverpool. "We always have chances to score," said midfielder Yaya Toure. "We missed them against Liverpool, but sometimes you have to accept that because we've been playing a lot of games."

Liverpool have the kindest run-in of any team in the top six, but that may not necessarily be a good thing. Jurgen Klopp's men have thrived against their main rivals, avoiding defeat in the 10 head-to-heads against the other teams in the top six. But they have struggled to break down sides near the bottom of the table, losing to Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea City, Hull City and Leicester City. Everton, meanwhile, have Champions League ambitions of their own after moving level on points with Arsenal, albeit having played two games more.

United manager Jose Mourinho has complained long and loud about his club's packed fixture schedule and there is no let-up in sight. Unbeaten in 18 league outings, United must squeeze in 11 league games plus a two-legged Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht, and injuries are starting to bite.

Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are currently sidelined, while top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera are suspended.

Besieged by questions about his future, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger faces a huge battle to steer his team into the Champions League for the 19th season running. Beaten four times in their last five games, Arsenal are at the lowest ebb of Wenger's 21-year tenure, with fans bitterly divided over whether or not the Frenchman should be allowed to stay. "Our season will now be decided by the next two months," Wenger conceded on Thursday.

fixtures

SATURDAY

Burnley v Tottenham

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Hull v West Ham

Leicester v Stoke

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v West Brom

Southampton v Bournemouth

Watford v Sunderland

SUNDAY

Arsenal v Man City

Swansea v Middlesbrough

English premier league standings

Club M P D L GF GA Pts

Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 69

Tottenham 28 17 8 3 55 21 59

Man City 28 17 6 5 54 30 57

Liverpool 29 16 8 5 61 36 56

Man Utd 27 14 10 3 42 23 52

Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50

Everton 29 14 8 7 51 30 50

West Brom 29 12 7 10 39 38 43

Stoke 29 9 9 11 33 42 36

Southampton 27 9 6 12 33 36 33

Bournemouth 29 9 6 14 42 54 33

West Ham 29 9 6 14 40 52 33

Burnley 29 9 5 15 31 42 32

Watford 28 8 7 13 33 48 31

Leicester 28 8 6 14 33 47 30

Crystal Palace 28 8 4 16 36 46 28

Swansea 29 8 3 18 36 63 27

Hull 29 6 6 17 26 58 24

Middlesbrough 28 4 10 14 20 33 22

Sunderland 28 5 5 18 24 50 20