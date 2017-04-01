ISLAMABAD - Former wicketkeeper batsman Rashid Latif has come down hard on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) employees, demanding their accounts to be thoroughly probed.

Rashid was of the view that the same PCB employees were on bicycles and who are now enjoying great privileges and use luxury vehicles and executive class tickets to travel. He said this while talking to The Nation on Friday and added: “I raised match-fixing issue when I was only 26, some 22 years back, and now I am 48, fighting a holy war against fixing and I am the only one who suffered the consequences.”

He also termed players equally responsible for their alleged roles in the second edition of the PSL. “I am hopeful this time real fish will be caught. The role of media this time is very significant which will surely continue its role playing until the real culprits are caught. If present media were available to him during his playing days, things could have been quite different.”

He said that the findings were in progress so there must not be any speculation as it’s too early to talk on that. “Let the finding committee submit its report, then media and people know the real matter. First the PCB let the inquiry report public and then we will talk on that. I have mentioned all the former chairmen names, but no one bucked me up, no one stood with me, rather everyone talks about cricketers’ assets. I was skipper of the team, when these people were employed, now they wear expensive goggles, but it will not hide their actual past.”

Replying to query regarding accepting any role in the PCB, Rashid said: “It is important that I should accept a role in the cricket board.” When asked would he clean the board and cricket from culprits, he said who was he to do so, he was neither anti-corruption unit head nor he could be authorize to do so. “The only thing I can do will be identifying and recommending action against culprits or those, who sold the country and cricket.”

Rashid said he was ready to debate with any cricket pundit and convince him that T20 is the main reason behind fixing, as corruption window is wide open and 90 percent people don’t know the difference between fixing and betting. “Betting is now allowed in India and Pakistan and money is being offered in Pakistan while means locals are involved. I strongly recommend the PCB and the ICC to stop power play in T20 as it will end 90 percent of fixing. The live telecast is also another reason, and the cricket authorities delay televise 45 seconds and at home at least two deliveries are already bowled, it will help in getting rid of betting.

“The PCB never caught any player. Salim Malik was life banned while Atta-ur-Rehman had only forgery allegations and he was handed over highly harsh life ban. If things went in the same direction, the parents will stop their kids from playing cricket, which is a gentlemen’s game. We have produced greats cricket like Hanif Muhamamd, Imtiaz Ahmed, Fazal Mehmood, Zaheer Abbas, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Majid Khan, even then we fall prey to fixing, which is unfortunate,” he added.

Rashid urged the PCB to clear cricket from corruption. “Australia, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan, all save their players, don’t save cricket while the dire need of the hour is to save cricket. Justice Qayyum had strongly recommended tough measures, during Gen Tauqeer implementations were made, but after that, things are moving in the same direction. My job is to point out and I can’t carry out punishment. Past mistakes must be rectified while all the players, who were involved or not, must step forward and help Pakistan cricket excel at the highest level,” Rashid concluded.