Icher leads at wind-halted LPGA major

LOS ANGELES - France's Karine Icher fired a five-under par 67 to seize the lead before high winds halted Thursday's opening round of the LPGA ANA Inspiration, the year's first major women's event. Icher birdied three of four par-3 holes at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage to stand one stroke ahead of American Michelle Wie, the 2014 runner-up, and South Koreans Ryu So-Yeon, Park Sung-Hyun and teen amateur Seong Eun-Jeong. The 38-year-old French standout has four wins on the Ladies European Tour, the most recent in 2005, and she has never won an LPGA event despite 43 career top-10 efforts over 14 years, her best in a major being a share of sixth at the 2005 US Women's Open. "I'm probably the player with the most top 10s without winning, so I'm used to it," Icher said.–AFP

Pacquiao back in talks to fight Jeff Horn

MANILA - Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is back in talks for a possible fight with unbeaten Australian Jeff Horn. The announcement follows the much-publicised collapse of a $38 million bout between Pacquiao and Britain's Amir Khan, reportedly after investors in the United Arab Emirates failed to come up with the money. "We are discussing the matter with (US promoter Bob) Arum," Pacquiao's adviser Michael Koncz told AFP by text message, when asked if his boxer would sign a contract Friday to fight Horn. Top Rank Boxing's Arum told reporters in New York in mid-March that he was waiting to hear back from Pacquiao, 38, on whether he would take up the option of fighting Horn, 29, after the Khan bout fell through. Media reports suggested Arum had given Pacquiao until this week to sign the contract.–AFP

Elite, Baltistan FCs win in Mayor Soccer

ISLAMABAD – Elite Football Club hammered PTCL Youth 3-0 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 match here at T&T Football Ground on Friday. Elite FC started the match well but poor finishing denied them of taking early lead. The deadlock was finally broken in the 37th minute, when Sufiyan scored a field goal while Jawad doubled the Elite lead in the 56th minute and Arafat completed the hat-trick in the 67th minute. The thrilling second match of the day was won by Baltistan FC, who beat Youth Power FC 6-5 on plenty shootouts, as the match was draw at 1-1. Baltistan FC converted all the penalties while Youth Power missed the crucial last one, which handed victory to Baltistan FC. M Ilyas was match commissioner while Dilawar Hussain, Hafiz Waqas and Ali Nawaz were referees.–Staff Reporter

National Tchoukball Championship begins

ISLAMABAD – The 4th National Men’s and Women Tchoukball Championship started here at Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday. IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada was the chief guest, while former Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar, Pakistan Tchoukball Federation (PTF) chairman Mohsin Jameel Baig, PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera, Ibarar-ul-Haq, Waris Baig and others were also present on the occasion. A total of 9 male and female teams are participating in the three-day championship, which include Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Fata, Police, AJK, PAF and Islamabad. Pirzada said that the present government was committed for the promotion of sports in the country. The minister also announced to approve the federation with the PSB after its executive committee meeting.–Staff Reporter

Irfan, Mahoor win badminton titles

LAHORE - Wapda’s Hafiz Irfan Saeed and Mahoor Shahzad clinched 3rd PNSC All-Pakistan Ranking Badminton Tournament men and women titles here on Friday. In the men’s singles, Irfan defeated Murad Ali (NBP) by 21-19, 19-21 and 21-16 win the title while Mahoor Shahzad routed Palwasha Bashir by 21-19 and 21-13 to win the title. In the men doubles, Attique and Awais Zahid (Wapda) defeated Irfan and Azeem (Wapda) by 13-21, 21-18 and 24-22 to lift the title while Palwasha Bashir and Khizra Rasheed beat Mahoor and Saima by 21-16 and 21-13 to claim the women’s doubles title. Pakistan Wapda Sports Board (PWSB) president Iqbal M Chohan was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winners.–Staff Reporter