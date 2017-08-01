TILBURG-Newcomers Austria beat Spain 5-3 on penalties following a goalless draw in Tilburg while England edged France 1-0 in Sunday’s last game to clinch their first win over France in 43 years, thanks to Jodie Taylor’s fifth goal at the tournament.

Austria set up Thursday’s Women’s Euro Championship semi-finals clash with Denmark. England will take on hosts the Netherlands, who beat Sweden 2-0 on Saturday. “It was a very intense game,” said Austria coach Dominik Thalhammer. “Spain had a lot of possession and it wasn’t easy, but we defended well.” Spanish coach Jorge Vilda revamped his strikers, but his team once again resorted to a possession game with long-range shots and few clear-cut chances.

The biggest danger for Austria came from a deflected shot which bounced before Zinsberger who then cleared it off her top corner. Substitute Jennifer Hermoso fired just over the Austrian bar before the final whistle.

At the other end, Nicole Billa missed from close range in the first half while substitute Nadine Prohaska headed straight at Spanish ‘keeper Sandra Panos from a corner after the break. “Today I think the side was good in general, but we needed maybe to move the ball quicker,” said Vilda. “Right now it’s the most difficult defeat I’ve had.”

England scored their first victory against France since 1974 owing to Taylor’s shot from the right flank which French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi deflected with her palm but could not tame. France, who lost skipper Wendie Renard to two yellow cards, had a few good chances, but Eugenie Le Sommer headed wide and Marie-Laure Delie was denied by goalkeeper Karen Bardsley.

Substitute Claire Lavogez missed from a free-kick before missing narrowly with a low left-footer, leaving France waiting for their first Euro semi-finals ever. “I’m incredibly proud of the players. However long that game went on we weren’t going to be broken down,” said England coach Mark Sampson. “This is a French team who without a doubt are one of the best in the world, but we ground out another result.”

French midfielder Amandine Henry said her team had nothing to be ashamed of. “There were two good teams and, unfortunately, tonight we have to bow out,” she said.