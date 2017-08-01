LAHORE - International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) manager training centres and events Frank Couraud has praised the efforts of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for serving the cause of sports in Pakistan and taking effective measures for enhancing coordination between the POA and the national sports federations. He expressed these views during his visit to the POA headquarters. POA vice presidents Shaukat Javed and Syed Abid Qadri, secretary Khalid Mahmood and associate secretary M Jahangir welcomed the guests.