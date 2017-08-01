lahore-Pakistan pride Davis Cupper and ATP professional Samir Iftikhar kept the country’s flag high and overcame tough challenge from Brazilian Alasendro Vebdre to lift his first title on USTA professional circuit in USA.

Samir registered straight set victory 7-5, 6-3 at the USTA $30,000 Pacific Northwest Championship held from July 24 to 30 at Tacoma Lawn Tennis Club Washibghton. With this superb victory, Samir succeeded in earning US Dollars 4,000 while the Brazilian.

The Brazilian was leading 5-4 and held 2 set points but Samir saved them with remarkable display of fightback qualities, he is known for, levelled the scores at 5-game-all and broke Vebdre with brilliant passing shots to win the first set 7-5. He broke Vebdre in fourth game to win the second set 6-3 to register his maiden professional title victory.

Meanwhile, Samir also played brilliantly in the men’s doubles, where he finished runner-up partnering with Kyle McMorrow as the pair was beaten by Bower/Furman in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan, PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, former PTF vice president Col (r) Asif Dar and others highly congratulated Samir Iftikhar for earning his first professional singles title and appreciated his hard work and dedication to come on top and bring laurels to Pakistan.

Samir’s coach and father Tayyab Iftikhar, who himself was a former Davis Cupper, also lauded his son for clinching the first professional singles title in USA, which has created soft image of Pakistan across the globe, and have announced to dedicate the title and 5 international academic awards to Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

“The credit of Samir’s international academic accomplishments and tennis feats are due to Punjab CM’s timely financial help in 2012, when he availed four-year academic and athletic scholarship and gained international exposure to serve Pakistan in tennis.

“The boy went one step ahead and carrying CM’s vision of a ‘role model youth’ has created history in academics by being first ever professional sportsman from Pakistan and Asia to excel in sports and academics equally and during his four-year scholarship (2011-15), he earned 5 highest international academic awards including ‘ALL American Scholar Athlete Awards (2011-15), Scholar Athlete of the Year (2014-15) and set two unprecedented world records by earning US Bacjelors and MBA in record 4 years with GPA of 4 out of 4,” Tayyab said and added: “I hope Samir will continue performing well and keep on holding aloft Pakistan flag in international events.”