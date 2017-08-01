LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday admitted for regular hearing a petition filed by cricketer Shahzeb Hassan challenging placement of his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Shahzeb has been charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. The court directed federal government and interior ministry to submit replies till August 7, as to why the petitioners’ name was not being removed from ECL.

The cricketer, through his counsel, argued that the proceedings against him over charges of spot-fixing were still pending before the tribunal but the interior ministry, at the behest of PCB, put his name on exit control list. He said it was unjust as the action had been taken against the petitioner even when he was not declared guilty by a court of law. He requested the court to order interior ministry to remove his name from ECL as he wanted to go t UK to visit his family.