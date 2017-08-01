LAHORE - Spot-fixing cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif are likely to be banned for life for their alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal which rocked the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year in Dubai.

“We have requested the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) tribunal probing into the spot-fixing scandal to impose a life ban on Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif,” said the sources in the PCB legal department here on Monday.

They were optimistic that justice would be done with both the cricketers and they would be fined heavily besides getting life ban for bringing the game into disrepute and lowering the image of the country. Sharjeel and Khalid were sent home after the first match of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League after they were accused of spot-fixing in the mega event in Dubai.

“In the case of Sharjeel, the concluding written arguments have been submitted to the Pakistan Cricket Board tribunal. As far as the PCB lawyers are concerned, we have completed the case and now it is up to the tribunal to announce the verdict and we are expecting that the verdict will come shortly,” they added.

The PCB legal department sources further said Khalid Latif initially boycotted the proceedings of the case and now he wanted the whole process to be done again while his conduct and attitude were quite ridiculous during the entire case.

“We hope that the tribunal will announce the verdict soon as there is nothing left to be further done in the case,” they added.