LAHORE: Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif are likely to be banned for life for their alleged involvement in the spot fixing scandal which shocked the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year in Dubai.

While talking to media the sources in the PCB legal department said that, “We have requested the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Tribunal to investigate into the spot fixing scandal to impose a life ban on them.”

They were confident that justice will be done with both the cricketers and they will be fined heavily besides getting life ban for bringing the game into dishonor and lowering the country’s image.

“In the case of Sharjeel concluding written arguments have been submitted to the tribunal. As far as PCB lawyers are concerned we have completed the case and now it is up to the tribunal to announce the verdict and we are expecting that decision will come shortly.” They added.

They said that Khalid initially boycotted the proceedings of the case and now he wants the whole process to be done again and his conduct and attitude were quite absurd during the case.

“We hope that the tribunal will announce the decision soon as there is nothing left to be further done in the case,” they further added.