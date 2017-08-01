Siniakova lifts Bastad clay court title

BASTAD - Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic clinched the Bastad clay court title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Caroline Wozniacki who has now lost five finals in 2017. For 21-year-old Siniakova, the world number 56, it was a second career title after her maiden triumph in Shenzhen last year. “It’s really amazing for me,” said Siniakova, who was runner-up at the Swedish venue in 2016. “Last year was really good, and so I’m so happy that I came back because I couldn’t imagine a better week.” Heavy rain delayed the final by more than two hours before the action was further disrupted by medical time-outs for both players. “It was a tough match. Katerina played very well, so congratulations on winning the title,” Wozniacki said. “I’m looking forward to the US Open Series and the US Open.”–AFP

Djokovic drops to 5th in ATP rankings

PARIS - Novak Djokovic dropped one place to fifth with Stanislas Wawrinka moving up to fourth in the ATP rankings published on Monday. Former world number one Djokovic will likely fall further by the end of the year as he has already announced he will not play again this season due to an elbow injury. The main move saw German Alexander Zverev climb three places to a career high eighth. Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer was the biggest mover, up 89 places to 49th following his victory in the Hamburg Open. And there was consolation for German beaten finalist Florian Mayer, who still moved up 45 spots to number 56. Andy Murray of Britain remains at the top while Spanish king of clay court Rafael Nadal is at number 2, Roger Federer at number three and Stan Wawrinka at number four.–AFP

Peng climbs seven places to close on top 20

PARIS - Victory in the Jiangxi Open on Sunday saw China’s Peng Shuai close in on the top 20 in the WTA rankings published on Monday. The biggest mover was Czech Keterina Siniakova, who moved up 17 places to 39th on the back of victory in Bastad. There was almost no change in the top 20 meaning Czech Karolina Pliskova maintained the No 1 spot with a lead of almost 1,000 points over Romania’s Simona Halep while Wimbledon champ Garbine Muguruza is fourth. Latest WTA Rankings: 1. Karolína Plíšková, 2. Simona Halep, 3. Angelique Kerber, 4. Garbiñe Muguruza, 5. Elina Svitolina, 6. Caroline Wozniacki, 7. Johanna Konta, 8. Svetlana Kuznetsova, 9. Venus Williams, 10. Agnieszka Radwanska, 11. Dominika Cibulková, 12. Jelena Ostapenko, 13. Kristina Mladenovic, 14. Petra Kvitová, 15. Serena Williams.–AFP

Beaten Zou vows to win back world title

SHANGHAI - Chinese boxing star Zou Shiming vowed Monday to “fight until my last breath” to recover the title he lost in Shanghai when he was knocked out in his first defence of the WBO flyweight crown. Two-time Olympic gold medallist Zou was a strong favourite to beat Sho Kimura on Friday, but he ran out of juice as the fight wore on and the younger Japanese silenced a rowdy home crowd with an 11th-round upset victory. Zou, whose professional record now stands 9-2 (two KOs), might be in the twilight of his career at 36 but he still wants his belt back. “I believe in fate, but am not resigned to it. I will go on fighting until my last breath,” he posted early on Monday on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter. “A man must keep fighting to recover what he has lost.”–AFP

Australia’s ‘Mr Football’ Les Murray dies

SYDNEY - Les Murray, a veteran broadcaster whose voice became synonymous with football in Australia, has died aged 71 after a long period of illness, his employer said Monday. Known as Mr Football, Murray was the face of soccer coverage at multicultural broadcaster SBS and played a prominent role in growing the sport’s popularity in a country where cricket and rugby are king. A member of FIFA’s ethics committee since 2006, Murray was born Laszlo Urge in Hungary in 1945, arriving in Australia as a refugee a decade later and changing his name. He began working for SBS in 1980, covering numerous World Cups and hosting various football-based programs. “The growth, popularity and success of football in Australia today is absolutely a reflection of his passion and advocacy for the game that he loved,” SBS said.–AFP