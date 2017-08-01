LAHORE-British swimming coach Nick Gillingham has said that four outstanding swimmers from the ongoing four-day coaches and swimmers camp will be picked for international training in England.

“The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has constructed an international standard swimming pool, which is highly commendable,” he expressed these views during a press briefing held here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. International British swimming coach Leady Jo, Benjamin Gillingham, Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, Director Admin Javed Rashid Chauhan, Director Sports Anees Sheikh and Dr Imtiaz were also present on the occasion.

Gillingham said after the four-day camp, the performance of all the swimmers would be analysed and the four best swimmers would be sent to Britain for international training under a scholarship programme. “After gaining training in England, the Pakistan swimmers will be able to participate in international swimming events and hopefully, they will be capable of earning medals for the country at international level.”

He said the international standard swimming pool in Nishtar Park Sports Complex was equipped with all world class facilities. “Pakistan has produced several world class athletes in the sports field and I am quite satisfied to see a number of swimming talent in the country.

“The four-day coaches and swimmers camp will be of great significance for the future of swimming in Pakistan. Pakistani swimmers are more than capable of offering international standard performances in world swimming events, if properly trained and groomed,” he added.

SBP DG Zulfiqar Ghumman said the international training from British coaches was a first step towards bright future of swimming in Pakistan. “In the high-profile camp, we will prepare 40 swimmers for the participation in international swimming competitions. After coaches training on the first day, the young swimmers will be trained on the remaining three days. Our swimming pool is laced with facilities like under-water cameras and video analysis.”

Meanwhile, the 4-day coaches and swimmers camp got underway here at the state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Monday. On the first day, international swimming coach Nick Gillingham and Leady Jo imparted training to 40 local coaches. The SBP, after the two-day trials, picked up 125 boys and 35 girls in U-12, U-14 and U-16 age group categories for camp training. The high-profile camp would proceed till August 3.