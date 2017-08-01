MONTREAL-Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas birdied the first playoff hole on Sunday to win the US PGA Tour's Canadian Open for the second straight year.

Vegas edged American Charley Hoffman after both finished 72 holes on 21-under par 267. Vegas was in a bunker and off the green as the playoff opened at the par-five 18th at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario. But Vegas chipped his third shot inches from the hole and tapped in for the win. "I knew I had to stay aggressive," Vegas said of the near-disaster out of the bunker. "I knew I could pull off the shot. "A little lucky, to be honest," he added. "Sometimes you need that to win."

Vegas, one of the longest drivers on tour, arrived in Canada having missed five straight cuts, but Glen Abbey again proved hospitable. "It's magic, to be honest," he said after capturing his third PGA Tour title. "I knew that I had to shoot a good round today to have a chance to win again. I just came out with an aggressive mentality, just feeling really good about my game. "When I started making a few birdies, especially the putt for birdie on seven, I started feeling the same chills that I felt last year when I won, and I just knew that something good could happen if I kept that going."

In the midst of his title defense, Vegas said he'd been keeping an eye on the turmoil in Venezuela, where deadly violence marred elections to choose members of a powerful assembly that President Nicolas Maduro has tasked with writing a new constitution. "It's always on my mind," the US-based golfer said. "I have family that live there. It's my country of birth. It hurts a lot, seeing the country the way it is, seeing a government that treats people that way when they don't deserve it just to remain in power."

But Vegas was able to keep his mind on the job, and closed with a seven-under par 65 to overtake third-round leader Hoffman. Hoffman was on the green in two at 18 in regulation, needing an eagle to win. He finished with a birdie that capped a 68 and forced the playoff.

Vegas, who started the round three shots off the lead, had powered up the leaderboard with six birdies in his first 11 holes. He had taken the lead with a birdie at 16, but couldn't find a birdie that would have given him more of a cushion at the par-five finishing hole. England's Ian Poulter was alone in third after firing eight birdies in his eight-under 64 for 268. American Gary Woodland carded a final-round 68 for 269.

China's Dou earns historic PGA Tour card: Dou Zecheng could scarcely believe it as he became the first Chinese golfer to earn a prized PGA Tour card, saying his rise to the world's richest circuit was "going to be pretty big."

It completes a historic month for Chinese golf after Li Haotong finished third at the British Open at Royal Birkdale -- China's best performance in a men's major. Li's remarkable 63 in his final round saw him mentioned as a future major-winner, but the slight Dou -- also known as Marty -- stole the limelight on Sunday when the 20-year-old won the Digital Ally Open in Kansas on the Web.com Tour.

He was the first Chinese player to win on the tour, which is the development competition for the PGA, but his three-stroke victory came with an even greater prize. "I was talking to my team and I didn't know if I needed to keep practising or get more experience on the Web.com Tour instead of trying to get to the PGA Tour so fast," the fresh-faced Dou told pgatour.com. "I never thought I could win this year."

Dou, who only turned pro in 2014 and has competed in the PGA Tour China in the past few seasons, also banked a cheque of $117,000 with the Kansas win. "It's a big honour to represent China and come play in the United States," said Dou, who speaks excellent English after spending more than five years in Vancouver, where he took up golf seriously. "Playing and learning from the best, competing and earning my tour card, it feels amazing right now."

The bespectacled Dou and fellow Chinese Zhang Xinjun have been travelling together this season and trying and earn their tour card. "It's going to be pretty big," added Dou after the career-changing victory. "We've been talking to the Chinese media this year about a Chinese player potentially getting to the PGA Tour, how soon will they get their card. "And I just did it here. It just happened."