LAHORE - The PSL management announced Tuesday that the trophy of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 edition will be unveiled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 6.

The captains of the five participating teams, PSL chairman Najam Sethi, franchise owners and management will be present on the occasion. The features of the PSL trophy are manufactured by Swarovski. The 'Spirit Trophy' dazzles with the innovative Crystal Fine Rocks - a product made using over 50,000 double pointed crystals from Swarovski. Sitting on the pinnacle is the Shooting Star, a multi-faceted crystal sculpture made with precision cut technology.

From approval to final product, the trophy has taken a time of four months to make the final product. The 'Spirit Trophy' celebrates the patriotism of a nation.

Taking its inspiration from the brilliance of the universe - the trophy's central core resembles the galaxy of stars with a shooting star rising above and a golden crescent behind it.