DUBAI: The unveiling ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy will be held in Dubai on Monday.

The ceremony of the spirit trophy which dazzles with Crystal Fine Rocks will be attended by all five participating teams and a large crowd.

The Pakistan Super League 2017 is scheduled to begin on 9th Feb 2017 in UAE.

The opening ceremony and the first match will be played on 9th Feb with the final taking place in Lahore on March 7.