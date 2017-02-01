LAHORE:- PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan has decided to commemorate Imtiaz Ahmed's immense contribution to Pakistan cricket by instituting an annual trophy in his name ‘The Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Trophy’ for the player, official or team, who was deemed to have made the most significant contribution to the spirit of cricket. The annual winner of the trophy would be selected by a committee headed by Prof Ejaz Faruqi, GB member and include umpire Ahsan Raza and referee M Anees. The PCB chairman would present the Imtiaz Ahmed Trophy to the winner at the annual Board AGM every year accompanied by a cheque of Rs 500,000.–Staff Reporter